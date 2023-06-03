◽️ Ukraine report from China's envoy, Li Hui.

◽️'Shebekino and Tavolzhanka were bombed all night' - Locals describe evacuation under shelling to Belgorod.

⚡️ SITREP

💥 Last night, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a long-range air-based precision-guided strike against enemy air defense assets covering key critical Ukrainian military infrastructure. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Masyutovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, D-30 and Msta-B howitzers have been neutralized in this direction during the day.

💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade was neutralized close to Kislovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, two pick-up trucks, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as one Msta-B and two D-20 howitzers have been eliminated.

◽️ In the Donetsk direction, the most intensive actions of the Yug Group of Forces were conducted close to Avdeevka.

◽️The Akhmat special forces unit continue their offensive in the Maryinka tactical direction.

💥 Over 50 Ukrainian troops, four armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, three D-20 howitzers, two Grad MLRS, two M777 artillery systems, and one U.S.-made Paladin artillery system have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Vodyanoye and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to up to 150 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and one UAV ground control station.

◽️ In Kherson direction, over 30 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, one Msta-B howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been eliminated during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 96 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 73 areas.

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).

💥 Air defense forces shot down eight HIMARS MLRS shells and one HARM anti-radiation missile during the day.

💥 In addition, 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Novodruzhesk, Kremennaya, Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novobakhmutovka, Vladimirovka, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense