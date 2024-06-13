BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syrian president Assad about NOT Recognizing the Existence of an Israeli People
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
102 views • 11 months ago

Syrian president Bashar Assad's  statement about not recognizing the existence of an "Israeli people" on this land is the essence of our struggle as natoves with colonialism.

The man is putting his finger on the actual wound, saying there is essentially no such people. It is a matter of a diaspora who occupied the land and evicted the natives.

Show me one other Arab leader who can say such a thing!

Now unlearn EVERYTHING they ever taught you about #Syria.

Adding:

A source in Hezbollah for Al Jazeera: 

We attacked 15 Israeli military positions at once in the Galilee and the occupied Golan.

We launched 30 UAV's towards the targeted Israeli military sites

We launched 150 rockets towards Israeli positions in the Galilee and the occupied Golan

The attack we carried out today is the widest and most comprehensive since October 8

The complex attack aims to deter Israel and respond to the assassination of military commander Talib Abdullah

We attacked the headquarters of the northern region’s command in the Golan, known as David’s Base

We attacked the headquarters of the Israeli intelligence in the northern region responsible for the assassinations in Lebanon

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
