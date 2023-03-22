BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
China, Isis & Cartels Move To KILL U.S.A. As Biden Focuses On Trannys
Ezekiel34
Ezekiel34
187 views • 03/22/2023

Streamed on: Mar 21, 10:00 pm EDT

mirrored from DML Podcast

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34

https://rumble.com/c/DML 

Xi visits Russia to discuss alliance with Putin
NATO sending in 300,000 troops to Ukraine border
Kamala sends congradulatory letter to TikTok transgender star
The dangerous realities of trans ideology
ISIS-K expected to strike US in 6 months.
Chinese nationals are coming to the U.S. border in big numbers

Keywords
globalistrockefellerilluminaticontrol freaksde-populationezek34tierney
