❗️According to Lavrov, the recent ATACMS missile strikes on the Bryansk region are a clear signal that the West is seeking escalation. He also suggested that such strikes would not have been possible without U.S. involvement.
While Lavrov could not confirm whether the U.S. had officially authorized strikes deep into Russian territory, he expressed hope that the West would thoroughly review Russia's updated nuclear doctrine.
Additionally, Lavrov praised German Chancellor Scholz for his responsible stance in refusing to provide Kiev with Taurus missiles for strikes on Russian soil.
🎙️Source @AussieCossack
