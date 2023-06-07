NYC BLADE RUNNER 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More apocalyptic pictures from NYC: New York becomes the most polluted city in the world due to the forest fires that ravage Canada. The authorities have called on the frail, elderly and children to stay at home.
3.3 million hectares have already burned since the beginning of the year in Canada, 13 times more than the average over this period.