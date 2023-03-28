Tom Renz | Another Shooting, Another Insane Leftist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The shooter in #Nashville was a transgenderd girl that thought she was a boy. It is being rumored that the shooting was "triggered" because this person was mad about the state of Tennessee pushing legislation to ban children transitioning. Maybe tolerance would have prevented this tragedy... or something... like using the $100 billion we spent on #Ukraine to hire armed guards for schools. #AudreyHale #AidenHale #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow