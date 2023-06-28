BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HOW TO LOSE FRIENDS AND ANTAGONIZE PEOPLE
Calvary Melbourne Australia
112 followers
21 views • 06/28/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 11:37-54. The Pharisee was surprised because Jesus did not wash his hands. This was not to remove dirt. It was a ceremony. It showed that a person was pure after he had been in the world outside. They had to pour the right amount of water over their hands and arms in a special way. Jesus might have touched a Gentile or one of his possessions. This would have made Jesus ‘unclean’. Jesus said that it was foolish to wash the outside of cups and dishes and leave the inside dirty. The Pharisees were as foolish. They worried about their outside washing ceremonies, but inside they were greedy and wicked. God wanted their souls to be clean as well as their pots.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christphariseesalmighty god
