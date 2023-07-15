This is a mirror of Eric Dubay's "The United States Incorporated"original video: https://rumble.com/v2ri1n2-the-united-states-incorporated.html





I added "The Occult Art of Law" onto the end, because EVERYONE should see it!

The entire system is a scam revolving around Admiralty Law.

The reason these people all use the skull and crossbones symbol is because they are modern day Pirates.

Only the Pirates of old have come onto the land via Admiralty Law

It's time to put Admiralty Law back out to Sea!

