The Pharisee Spirit
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
1 view • 04/17/2023

February 26th, 2023

Every Christian must understand how the Holy Spirit moves and how we need to let Him move. Pastor Dean preaches on the harm of people who operate in religious, Pharisee spirits and how they quench and resist God's Spirit. Will you be like David, dancing for the Lord, or like his wife Michal, ashamed and condescending?

"Neglect not the gift that is in thee, which was given thee by prophecy, with the laying on of the hands of the presbytery." 1 Timothy 4:14

holy spiritdavidrevivalphariseedean odleasbury
