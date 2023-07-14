You Cannot Negotiate With Evil Revisited

Show 52: When evil is really evil there is no ability to reason with such people. Like a psychopath; there is no feeling of guilt or remorse. Just hatred for mankind!

Photo Gallery link: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/photo-gallery/

For more information, please visit our main website at http://scotthenslernetwork.org.

You can also listen to the audio version of our show at https://mixlr.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/showreel.