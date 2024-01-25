Creamy Tomato Soup
3 Tbsp HRS Organic Tomato Powder
3 Tbsp HRS Organic Non fat milk powder
1 tsp HRS Organic Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
2 cups water
1 whole onion (chopped)
HRS organic pepper to taste
1. Sauté the chopped onions in a pot.
2. Blend together the sautéed onions, 1 cup water, tomato powder, and milk powder.
3. In a pot, heat up the mixture and add the rest of the water.
4. Add salt and pepper. Enjoy!
