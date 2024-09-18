Cell phone frequency EXPLOSION'S just happened! Next will be the EMERGENCY ALERT test for civilians!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They claim it is pagers, I claim its something else but either way this will be used on us with our cell phones very soon! It's all going down, the cell phone is walking time bomb. It's been shown ,it's been proven, and it's now happening. Dont forget about those October 4th Test Runs they did.
Mirrored - Herding Humanity
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/