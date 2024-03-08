BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scamdemic No Laughing Matter, Cuomo Generational Crimes, Who Can You Trust? Vatican Assassins, Vengeance on Shechem
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
6 views • 03/08/2024

CTB 2024-03-08 Vengeance Is A Thing (Saint Euthanasia, Pray For Us)

Topics list:

* Tudor Alexander
* Mel Brooks and the coronahoax
* The unbelievable corruption, tyranny and mass-murder of Cuomo, brother of Cuomo, son of Cuomo.
* How Cuomo son of Cuomo brother of Cuomo keeps his wife happy.
* Carl Reiner, Hollywood comedian Jew but trained by Jesuits in “Foreign service”!
* How the Catholic Church controlled the U.S. military during WWII.
* Christian J. Pinto, Jack Chick and who you can trust to out the Jesuits.
* Bible translations; which can you trust?
* Human nature: the Elite act this way because they can!
* The Catholic Church in England: hidden history!
* The truth behind the Manga Carta.
* “Immigrants” voting their religion.
* The torture of caring for vaccine-injured children.
* The Catholic Church runs INFRASTRUCTURE like “hospices” where the infirm “die with dignity”.
* Rome’s role in the Lincoln assassination.
* The “Black Nobility”, Anthony Fauci and Alfa Romeo.
* The executions of Saddam Hussein, Muammar Qaddafi and Osama bin Laden.
* Freemasonry controlling the Middle East. Who is behind them?
* Assassins vs. Templars
* Is Jim Carrey Christian?
* The Jesuit New Age.
* The vengeance of Simeon and Levi.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

 

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

 

On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

 

Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

 

Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

