Scamdemic No Laughing Matter, Cuomo Generational Crimes, Who Can You Trust? Vatican Assassins, Vengeance on Shechem

CTB 2024-03-08 Vengeance Is A Thing (Saint Euthanasia, Pray For Us)

* Tudor Alexander

* Mel Brooks and the coronahoax

* The unbelievable corruption, tyranny and mass-murder of Cuomo, brother of Cuomo, son of Cuomo.

* How Cuomo son of Cuomo brother of Cuomo keeps his wife happy.

* Carl Reiner, Hollywood comedian Jew but trained by Jesuits in “Foreign service”!

* How the Catholic Church controlled the U.S. military during WWII.

* Christian J. Pinto, Jack Chick and who you can trust to out the Jesuits.

* Bible translations; which can you trust?

* Human nature: the Elite act this way because they can!

* The Catholic Church in England: hidden history!

* The truth behind the Manga Carta.

* “Immigrants” voting their religion.

* The torture of caring for vaccine-injured children.

* The Catholic Church runs INFRASTRUCTURE like “hospices” where the infirm “die with dignity”.

* Rome’s role in the Lincoln assassination.

* The “Black Nobility”, Anthony Fauci and Alfa Romeo.

* The executions of Saddam Hussein, Muammar Qaddafi and Osama bin Laden.

* Freemasonry controlling the Middle East. Who is behind them?

* Assassins vs. Templars

* Is Jim Carrey Christian?

* The Jesuit New Age.

* The vengeance of Simeon and Levi.

