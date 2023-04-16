© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ef778f1cb
2023.04.14 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #DavidZere #takedowntheccp
我们需要里根总统在我们的时代来释放郭文贵!
We need President Reagan in our time to Free Miles Guo!