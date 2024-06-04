Fauci plays victim...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The man whose lies plunged the world into chaos, resulting in millions of deaths, is now shedding tears like a Hollywood actor, lamenting about the terrible threats he receives. This is a classic case of perpetrator-victim reversal straight out of the textbook. PROSECUTE FAUCI!
Source https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1797653331776815296?ref_src=twsrc
Dr Simon Goddek
