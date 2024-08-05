Paris Battle of Good and Evil on Full Display | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 8/1/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode Juan explores the many and significance in what was displayed at the Olympics in Paris with biblical references in this battle between good and evil today.
- In plain sight
- Paris - Not the first display of symbolism
- The pale horse – War and destruction s coming
- 75 of world’s population dead within one year?
- Hillary member of Wiccan of NY
- Simultaneous child sacrificing
- God’s from other periods of time at Olympic opening and its meaning
- Satan-male/female – Leaving male genitals and why -Big Mike – Marcos wife and other deceptive transgenders
- Boxing match between transgender and woman discussed
- Trump is the “Magador” fighting the great evil
- 200 fell from heaven – 200 generals invited Trump
-Citizens being fooled with consumption of all things bad
