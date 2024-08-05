BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Paris Battle of Good and Evil on Full Display | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 8/1/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
0
300 views • 9 months ago

In this episode Juan explores the many and significance in what was displayed at the Olympics in Paris with biblical references in this battle between good and evil today.


- In plain sight


- Paris - Not the first display of symbolism


- The pale horse – War and destruction s coming


- 75 of world’s population dead within one year?


- Hillary member of Wiccan of NY


- Simultaneous child sacrificing


- God’s from other periods of time at Olympic opening and its meaning


- Satan-male/female – Leaving male genitals and why -Big Mike – Marcos wife and other deceptive transgenders


- Boxing match between transgender and woman discussed


- Trump is the “Magador” fighting the great evil


- 200 fell from heaven – 200 generals invited Trump


-Citizens being fooled with consumption of all things bad


CALL TO ACTION!


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc

Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/

