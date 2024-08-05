Paris Battle of Good and Evil on Full Display | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 8/1/24

In this episode Juan explores the many and significance in what was displayed at the Olympics in Paris with biblical references in this battle between good and evil today.





- In plain sight





- Paris - Not the first display of symbolism





- The pale horse – War and destruction s coming





- 75 of world’s population dead within one year?





- Hillary member of Wiccan of NY





- Simultaneous child sacrificing





- God’s from other periods of time at Olympic opening and its meaning





- Satan-male/female – Leaving male genitals and why -Big Mike – Marcos wife and other deceptive transgenders





- Boxing match between transgender and woman discussed





- Trump is the “Magador” fighting the great evil





- 200 fell from heaven – 200 generals invited Trump





-Citizens being fooled with consumption of all things bad





