COPS CAN'T EAT AT SAN FRANCISCO RESTAURANT BECAUSE THEIR GUNS SCARE CUSTOMERS.
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
27 views • 08/30/2023

The Headline:California Diner Kicks Out Uniformed Police Officers to Create ‘Safe Space’


The Story:


The staff of a San Francisco restaurant denied service to three uniformed police officers after claiming the officers’ weapons made them feel “uncomfortable.” The staff then proudly posted the incident on social media.


My Thoughts:


BAD FOR BUSINESS. American cops have tarnished their own reputation, but DAMN, if I owned a restaurant, I know I would be smart enough to understand the importance of keeping my entire customer base, and not just the leftie nuts who don't pay their bills anyway!


#food #cops #police #sanfrancisco #sanfran #california #restaurant #democrat #sacramento #la #losangeles


californiafooddemocratsan franciscorestaurantcopsuncomfortable
