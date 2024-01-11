Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY - MIDDLE EAST WAR GENOCIDE IN PALESTINE (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
44 views
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Lux Média at:-

https://youtu.be/wqYh4TuVVOw?si=uXActiK374p8vcOo

Jan 8, 2024

MERCI DE SOUTENIR LUX MÉDIA:

https://luxmedia.info (cliquez sur 'faire un don' en haut à droite)

virement interac: [email protected] (réponse: andre)


Pour vous procurer votre tour à légumes: https://carolinemailloux.towergarden.ca/

Notre boutique de suppléments: https://energieplp.com/en (utilisez le code lux5 pour avoir 5% de rabais)

Notre boutique en ligne: https://boutique.luxmedia.info/

Notre groupe Telegram: https://t.me/LuxMediaQC


Pour suivre André:

FACEBOOK: stupittknows

TELEGRAM: LuxMediaQC

TWITTER: @AndrePitre_LUX


Pour suivre Gilbert:

FACEBOOK: gilbert.thibodeau

TELEGRAM: LuxMediaQC

TWITTER: @GThibodeau_Mtl


Pour rejoindre Aleck:

https://loiselle.solutions/


Pour découvrir d'autres médias alternatifs:

https://videon.tv/


/ libertae.sine.qua.non 

https://www.facebook.com/checkpoint/828281030927956/

Transcript available on YouTube page


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinsouth africabdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalnon complianceevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket