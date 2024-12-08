Israeli air strikes in Darayya, Syria as Israeli tanks & troops proceed deeper into Syrian territory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli air strikes in Darayya, Syria as Israeli tanks and troops proceed deeper into Syrian territory creating a larger “buffer zone” 😏
Some spelling difference, added to the same video: Israel continues to bomb the Syrian province of Daraa.
Sheikh Naim Qasem of Hezbollah made it clear in his last speech, Israel aims at expanding its borders. A new Sykes-Picot begins with the fall of Syria. Foolish Syrian people celebrating nothing but the end of their sovereignty for the rest of history!
