What Really Went On At Project Veritas - Journalist George Webb Talks To Right Now

Gareth Icke at Right Now
Feb 23, 2023
Coming up this week on Right Now, when will those behind the Covid tyranny be held accountable? We’ll be talking about a class action against the state, with lawyer Mina Dew, financial investor Melissa Ciummei exposes the great reset, central bank digital currencies, and plans for a social credit system, Jeremy Sladen tells us what he believes is behind the transgender explosion, George Webb is coming on to unravel what went on with Project Veritas and James O’Keefe, and our very own Lewis Brackpool is reporting from Lancashire to break down what we know about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.
