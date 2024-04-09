RFK Jr. Backtracks | Appointing a Special counsel on Jan. 6 convicts would 'restore peace'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he would appoint a special counsel to determine whether the sentences of Jan. 6 convicts are appropriate, adding that he believes it would help “restore peace” and trust in the American government.
#RFKJR #Jan6 #SpecialCounsel