Approval Up after Epstein Flip Flop No Explanation why POTUS Changed Course

July 17, 2025 - The President has flip flopped so many times on releasing the Epstein files that we’re getting whiplash. Let’s see where he’s landed, and the effect on his approval numbers. We’ll also get caught up on legislation, ICE, and victory in CA. Thanks for watching and praying!
Kristi Leigh and I discuss Chip and Joanna Gaines' cave to the LGBTQ lobby, and Epstein. https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1945196811201003924
