Tucker's Blasting of January 6th Repetitive Mind Control

Tucker Carlson opened a wormhole in the Congressional Country Club's space time January 6th continuum. Presenting unseen video footage revealing that the complete story had NOT been told. But it had also been doctored by the January 6th Committee to satiate the TDS mental illness rampant in Washington DC.



The controllers and their media minions went on the offensive. Doubling down on the big lie. Using the tired strategy that had secured their positions. Lies baked into an unyielding barrage of mind control repetition.





But these are the facts they can’t dispute.





The Weather Underground setting off a bomb in the Capitol in 1971 and the Armed Resistance Unit doing the same in the Senate in 1983 were the last major attacks on the Capitol.





But there can be no mention of those attacks because it would surely open old wounds surrounding Obama's relationship with Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. And Bill Clinton's pardoning of 16 members of the FALN who blew up innocent Americans at Fraunces Tavern,where George Washington, said farewell to his officers in 1783.





There were going to be bombshells throughout the week. It appears Tucker was finally roped in by Rupert Murdoch's lawyers to stop Tucker's rough riding charge up truth hill. However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed to release the Jan. 6, 2021, security footage to the general public. It belongs to the public after all.





