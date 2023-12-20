Don't Let Nasa Deceive you

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

The American flag planted on the moon looks like it is flapping in the wind, which is impossible in the vacuum of space. The shadows and lighting in the photos and videos are inconsistent, suggesting that they were taken in a studio with artificial sources. There are no stars visible in the sky, which is odd for a place with no atmosphere. The lunar module and the astronauts left no blast crater or dust trail when they landed or took off, indicating that they were not actually there. The technology and equipment used by the astronauts were too primitive or unreliable to survive the harsh conditions of space and the moon (looks fake). The radiation from the Van Allen belts and the sun would have killed or harmed the astronauts, unless they were protected by heavy shielding that was not present in the spacecraft. The moon rocks brought back by the astronauts are identical to some rocks found on Earth and petrified wood, implying that they were not from the moon.

Obama’s latest movie on Netflix about a terror attack is Leave the World Behind

The movie was executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama through their Higher Ground Productions company, which has a multi-year deal with Netflix. Barack Obama also gave extensive notes to the director, based on his presidential experience and his love for movies, to make the film more realistic and empathetic. The movie is a psychological thriller that explores themes such as race, class, preppers, dumbed down tech heads and human nature in the face of a disaster. Our view, this is WEF predictive programing. What is crazy, you see Obama shirt saying obey next to another characters shirt NASA. But what is wild is USA Today whitewashed the shirt Obey in a news article.

Biblical Cosmology

Michael Heiser is a biblical scholar, author, and semitic languages expert who has studied and written about various aspects of biblical cosmology, such as the divine council, the sons of God, the nephilim, the watchers, the angelic rebellion, the cosmic geography, the unseen realm, etc. He has published several books and articles on these topics, such as The Unseen Realm, Reversing Hermon, Angels, Demons, and The Bible Unfiltered. We cover his presentation of what the Bible says about God’s Creation. Now Heiser does not believe God’s word on Biblical Cosmology is literal. He attained an MA in Ancient History from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MA and PhD in the Hebrew Bible and Semitic Languages from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he minored in Classical studies.