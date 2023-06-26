Brother Canada Screws over it's Customers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was using toner from LD Products for a couple of years, an update came down and the Printer screen started showing open the cover and install toner. So I took the LD Toner out, put my old Brother toner in, and it fired right up. I then put the old LD toner and it showed the same error message. I say screw them if I want to use another toner than what Brother Canada sells, I should be able to without Brother sending an update blocking me from doing that