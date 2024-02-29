IN FOCUS: George Soros & Censorship in an Election Year with Dennis Prager - OAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight IN FOCUS... Communist billionaire George Soros is set to buy 220 radio stations, coincidentally just in time for the 2024 election. Also, Hunter Biden sits for his long awaited deposition on the impeachment inquiry. Plus, do you know which state is home to the first 'carless' community in America? And Dr. Jeff Barke joins to discuss why minerals and nutrients are being processed out of perfectly good whole foods.
