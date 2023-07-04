Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: What’s Going on in France? A Conversation with a French TFH Warrior-Scholar™

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live July 3,2023
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: What’s Going on in France? A Conversation with a Truth Freedom Health® Warrior-Scholar™ In France. A Systems Analysis.
Full Post with Transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-wha...
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, talks to James Richardson, a Truth Freedom Health® Warrior-Scholar in France, to give a systems analysis about what caused the ongoing riots in France, the origins of the riots, how this could have been prevented, the underlying causes which created the conditions for the riots, and solutions to be explored with a systems approach.
