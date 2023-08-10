Tomorrow - Russia will Head for the Moon once Again - Preview the Launch of the mighty Soyuz 2 Rocket as the proud Russian tradition of Space firsts

Friday, August 11th liftoff. Russia is about to head for the Moon once again, come with me and preview the launch of the mighty Soyuz 2 rocket as the proud Russian tradition of Space firsts continues..@irishmaninrussiaA partial from Reuters:

Russia will launch its first lunar landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday, 11th in a race with India to the south pole of the moon, a potential source of water to support a future human presence there.

The launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow, will take place four weeks after India sent up its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, due to touch down at the pole on Aug. 23.

Rough terrain makes a landing there difficult, but the south pole is a prized destination because scientists believe it may hold significant quantities of ice that could be used to extract fuel and oxygen, as well as for drinking water.