A100 Super Life Great Ride (intro)
3 views • 04/06/2024
Intro track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). See us also on Bandcamp!
A100 Super Life Great Ride (intro):
is this an A100 super world
what's this feeling like you hurled
what do you see in your adulthood
thumbs down bad or thumbs up good
it is not what you were sold
it is not like they all told
scratch the surface it ain't gold
did you get what you were promised when you enrolled
this is not a burger it's just some mold
hit me now
an A100 super life
out the gate in debt ain't right
ignore your own health for spite
you can't get out try as you might
regardless of age you're obliged to fight
hit me now
depopulation
weather manipulation
psychological operations
endocrine disruption
sold out politicians
nanobot vaccination
sky laser assassination
an A100 super life great ride
break on through to the other side
