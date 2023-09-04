© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a big setback to Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kyiv has made a rare admission about losing six pilots in a double helicopter crash. The incident took place on Aug 30, reportedly in Kramatorsk. Ukraine's military said that the crash took place as the choppers carried out combat missions in Bakhmut.