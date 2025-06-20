The Current State of Nature Here + Tomato Starting AWESOMENESS

(Links below!) I can’t speak on this without touching on faith. Without that knowledge and understanding, I’d be utterly devastated at what I observe and experience on a daily basis. I would be ever so sad! Instead, I choose joy, just as the OT prophets chose. :)





*Hugs*





To see the SpaceX dirigibles best, look up at the sky in a rural area just before dawn. I don’t know if you can see them in cities. These lights are bright, and shine after the stars fade from visibility.





In this video:

- Birds. Pollinators. Chickens. Plants. Foraging. Seeds.

- Wrong garden is both done and spoken here.

- Again, excuse my mess. I’m trying to grow food, yo.





I neglected to mention that Kitty barely goes outside at all these days, per her choice. Some other pet owners have expressed similar observations.





Comment with what you’re observing as well. You aren’t alone, and I know I’m not alone in seeing what is happening.





Links:





My Favorite Foraging Resources: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books





(Personal) eBay store- I’m pondering maybe a $20 variety lot, including shipping. Send me an email/ eBay message if you’re interested and I’ll see what I have that I can share! https://www.ebay.com/usr/healinghopes?mkcid=1&mkrid=711-53200-19255-0&siteid=0&campid=5338559120&customid=&toolid=10001&mkevt=1





Foraging for wild blackberries: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/foraging-for-wild-blackberries-it's:b





The Ultimate Winter Sowing Guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/winter-sowing-guide-2020





What I Fermented Last Year: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/fermenting-tips-and-what-i-fermented-this-year





Happy Frog Soil (Bought this spring again; price is better than local): https://amzn.to/3ZFIeHb





The trimmer I use personally (pricey, but other attachments exist as well): https://amzn.to/3TyAZ00

---------





Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/

---------





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





Connect with US via our newsletter and website!





Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer



