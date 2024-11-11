NULLIFY: Thomas JEFFERSON'S Radical Declaration They Want You to IGNORE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"A nullification of the act is the rightful remedy." That’s how Thomas Jefferson put it in his draft Resolutions against the Alien and Sedition Acts. On November 10, 1798, the Kentucky legislature passed resolutions based on his principles. They not only reaffirmed the Constitution’s structure a strict line between delegated and reserved powers, but also laid out how to defend it against violations of the constitution by the federal government.
Path to Liberty: November 11, 2024