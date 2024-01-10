Excellent Speech WAR ROOM [FULL] TUESDAY 1/9/24

WAR ROOM [FULL] TUESDAY 1/9/24 • SECRET TUNNELS DISCOVERED UNDER CHABAD LUBAVITCH SYNAGOGUE IN NYC
1:27:00-1:33:00
Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez (Spanish pronunciation: [naˈʝiβ buˈkele]; born 24 July 1981) is a Salvadoran politician and businessman who is the 43rd president of El Salvador, serving since 1 June 2019.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.