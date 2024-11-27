The Prophets Were Christians

The Patriarchs and Prophets Worshipped Jesus Christ.No one has seen the Fathers, so he did they see, talk with, tithe to, and wrestle?

It was the Lord Jesus Christ, the exact image and representation of God, the fullness of the Godhood bodily.

(John 6:46, John 1:18)The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him. He is before all things, and in him all things hold together." Col 1:15-17

Fritz Berggren, PhD

