Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: 'Fox Upset, wants to "rig the debate" against Trump'
08/23/2023

Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: 'Fox Upset, wants to "rig the debate" against Trump'

Don Jr. puts Fox News on blast and says they are acting like Democrats by not allowing him in the “spin room” at the debate tomorrow.


“Fox is upset that Trump is going to be counter-programming (the debate) with Tucker Carlson so you can actually hear what he has to say, rather than someone polling at 1%…


They wanted to rig the debate against Trump. You’ve seen the attacks against him over the last two years coming from there (Fox)…


So they’re gonna try to prevent us from having a voice, much like the democrats in Fulton County or the Democrat establishment.”


Just another example of the establishment Uniparty trying to force their candidates down our throats. We see through it and we stand firmly behind our outsider: Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸

source:

https://rumble.com/v3ak30b-donald-trump-jr.-to-newsmax-fox-upset-wants-to-rig-the-debate-against-trump.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4

