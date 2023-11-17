Jeff & Erica - Genocidal Depopulation Vax 15Nov23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hidden Human Toll Of Genocidal Depopulaton -- November 15, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 15, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQLwwVP3XsxT/
Note: 216 memes (medical, David Dees, mix) at 15-seconds each.