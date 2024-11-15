RT News - November 15 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 15, 2024
rt.com
At least 12 rescue workers are reported killed in an Israeli strike on a Lebanese civil defense center. Newly revealed documents claim that a cocktail of US agencies funded the Cambodian opposition's attempt to overthrow the current government and install a pro-Washington leader. RT speaks exclusively to the journalist who broke the story. The war chant is sounding in New Zealand's parliamentary halls as Maori lawmakers are fighting to preserve the legal power of a nearly 200-year-old document that protects special tribal rights.