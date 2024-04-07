Earth Squad (2002, PC)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Earth Squad is a shoot'em up developed by German company Fakt Software and published by German company Kellas International. It was only released in German language.
The story is set in the year 2018. Aliens have invaded and conquered most of Earth. The last surviving humans have withdrawn to secluded areas and installed remote defence systems to fend of the aliens. You take control of one remote gun and need to shoot down waves of aliens.