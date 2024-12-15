Are The Drone Sightings A Harbinger Of Another Coming Pandemic?-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 15 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The last time we did an emergency Podcast was on October 7th, 2023, as the nation of Israel was under a clear and precise attack from Hamas coming over the Gaza border, and firing up the mic was a necessity. In much the same way, America is under an attack of sorts right now from the drones and UFOs hovering overhead, terrifying citizens in states from New Jersey to Oregon. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, you are invited to join us for a very special ‘hour of power’ today as we give you all the latest breaking news about the drones and UFOs that America doesn’t seem to have an answer for. We have the King James Bible, and you’ll get some answers today for sure.