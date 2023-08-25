SOUTH AFRICA PHYSICIST INVENTED WORLD'S FIRST DIGITAL LASER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South Africa's 'Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)' physicist Sandile Ngcobo invented the world's first digital laser while conducting breakthrough experimental work as a PhD student. His professor Andrew Forbes had given up but turned to him for help after other Europeans gave up on the idea as impossible.
3 min video 👉: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-24331926