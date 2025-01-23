© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHOがH5N1ウイルスに関する世界的警報を発令 / 2025年1月23日午後3時36分
WHO issues global alert on H5N1 virus / 3:36 PM January 23, 2025
アンソニー・ファウチ 「NIHとNIAIDの資金援助でロン・フーシェー博士と河岡義裕博士がH5N1鳥インフルエンザが人間に伝染できるようにしました」
Anthony Fauci: "With funding from the NIH and NIAID, Dr. Ron Fouché and Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka made the H5N1 avian flu transmissible to humans."
ビル・ゲイツ財団は、H5N1鳥インフルエンザの機能獲得研究のために、ウィスコンシン大学と河岡義裕博士に９５０万ドル与えた。
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded $9.5 million to the University of Wisconsin and Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka for gain-of-function research into H5N1 avian influenza.
警鐘をリツイート
新型インフルエンザ等対策推進会議 委員名簿 河岡 義裕
封じ込めありきのシナリオ
創られた権威 / Created authority
世界政府サミット2024で繰り出された「手のひら返し」
