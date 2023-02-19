Daddy's Hands | Holly Dunn | Lyrics

The first time I heard this song I thought of my Daddy because his hands were extremely callused from all his manual labor, and then again, it reminds me of the Lord's Discipline.

LYRICS:

I remember daddy's hands Folded silently in prayer

And reaching out to hold me when I had a nightmare

You could read quite a story in the calluses and lines

Years of work and worry had left their mark behind

I remember daddy's hands How they held my momma tight

And patted my back for something done right

There are things that I’ve forgotten that I loved about the man

But I'll always remember the love in daddy's hands

Daddy's hands Were soft and kind when I was cryin’

Daddy's hands Were hard as steel when I'd done wrong

Daddy's hands Weren't always gentle but I've come to understand

There was always love in daddy's hands

I remember daddy's hands workin’ til they bled

Sacrificed unselfishly just to keep us all fed

If I could do things over I'd live my life again

And never take for granted the love in daddy's hands

Daddy's hands Were soft and kind when I was cryin’

Daddy's hands Were hard as steel when I'd done wrong

Daddy's hands Weren't always gentle but I've come to understand

There was always love in daddy's hands

Daddy's hands Were soft and kind when I was cryin’

Daddy's hands Were hard as steel when I'd done wrong

Daddy's hands Weren't always gentle but I've come to understand

There was always love in daddy's hands





Furthermore we have had fathers of our flesh which corrected us, and we gave them reverence: shall we not much rather be in subjection unto the Father of spirits, and live? (Heb 12:9)

