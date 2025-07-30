NEW STUDY RESULTS: Humans have MAC ID Chips – How Did They Get There? w/ Hazen and Mansfield

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

Matt Hazen, CEO of Masterpeace, and naturopath Caroline Mansfield return to the program with alarming new findings. A recent study reveals that many individuals are emitting MAC Network IDs—unique identifiers typically associated with electronic devices—from within their own bodies. This shocking discovery suggests that humans may now be detectable as nodes on a digital network, raising serious concerns about tracking, surveillance, and biological manipulation.

Even more compelling, Matt and Caroline share how Masterpeace supplement has been shown to remove these embedded signals, potentially offering a path to freedom from this hidden form of intrusion.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further