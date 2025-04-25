This Too Shall Pass OK GO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/UwMashcOVnA
Jonathan and Zack Short
[Verse 1]
You know you can't keep letting it get you down
And you can't keep dragging that dead weight around
If there ain't all that much to lug around
Better run like hell when you hit the ground
[Chorus]
When the morning comes
When the morning comes
[Verse 2]
You can't stop these kids from dancing — why would you want to
'Specially when you are already getting yours?
'Cause if your mind don't move and your knees don't bend
Well, don't go blaming the kids again
[Chorus]
When the morning comes
When the morning comes
When the morning comes
When the morning comes
When the morning comes
When the morning comes
[Bridge]
Let it go, this too shall pass
Let it go, this too shall pass
[Outro]
You know you can't keep letting it get you down
No, you can't keep letting it get you down
(Let it go, this too shall pass)
Hey! Is it really all that much to lug around?
Oh, you can't keep letting it get you down
(Let it go, this too shall pass)
When the morning comes
(You can't keep letting it get you down)
(You can't keep letting it get you down)
When the morning comes
(You can't keep letting it get you down)
(No, you can't keep letting it get you down)
When the morning comes
(You can't keep letting it get you down)
(You can't keep letting it get you down)
When the morning comes
(You can't keep letting it get you down)
(No, you can't keep letting it get you down)
When the morning comes!