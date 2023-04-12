Keep The Heat On

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Tide Is Turning
* Vote with your wallet — as well as your feet.
* This [Bud Lite] story is not about the beer; it’s about Americans learning how to fight back.
* Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it.
* This is not the time to back off; this is the time to double down.
* New rules, baby!
* Boycotts are dumb but necessary.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 12 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2hs80i-what-did-the-white-house-know-and-when-did-they-know-it-ep.-1989-04122023.html