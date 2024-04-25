ARDIS. PYRAZINES are Addictive, It's NOT the Nicotine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The BIG LIE: Isn't nicotine addictive? No, it's NOT addictive. The FDA has been lying for over 40 years. Nicotine is not addictive. Pyrazines are the addictive element added to tobacco products to make them addictive. Pyrazines and over 500 toxic chemicals are added to tobacco products; cigs, snuff, chew, vape etc to make them toxic (cause cancer) and addictive. Use clean nicotine: Rugby patches, nicnac.com lozenges, organic tea from organic leaf, lobellia tincture, high-nicotine veggies, etc...
FULL PRESENTATION: Flyover Conservatives DR. BRYAN ARDIS - What you Don't Know about Nicotine could KILL You! Exposing the Lie. Revealing the Benefits. April 20, 2024 https://banned.video/watch?id=66240944a29e208a7c4ee0d3
More Flyover at www.flyover.live
More at www.TheDrArdisShow.com
Dr. Ardis Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/62bd777c-7080-4d96-b268-ba1362e2ce81?index=1
Why did the FDA LIE About NICOTINE in 1994? Pyrazines, the tobacco ADDITIVE is the addictive part in cigs. NWO-OverLord Connection. Dr. Bryan Ardis. https://www.brighteon.com/e8c70ccf-e143-4a15-9654-97d6554b321e
BIOGRAPHY
Bryan Ardis, D.C. is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist and a remarkable voice for health freedom. Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. "I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis