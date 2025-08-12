Russian mobile counter-UAV teams continue using laser systems to intercept Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

The footage shows, for the first time, the moment Russian forces intercepted a Ukrainian FP-1 kamikaze drone with a laser system.

Adding:

Ukraine’s General Staff claims to have “liberated” Stepovoye and Novokonstantinovka on the Sumy front — areas where Russian forces have never even been present.

Even Ukrainian military analysts admit the Russians never claimed control of these villages and had simply been shelling them without any attempt to occupy, as shown on their own maps.

Adding, EMERGENCY MEETING:

On the eve of a video summit with Trump and Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called an emergency meeting. However, the focus is not on global politics, but on the missteps of his coalition – and how to correct them.

On Tuesday at 9 p.m., Merz, Chancellor and CDU leader, invited his party vice-chairmen to the Chancellery. Among those present were Education Minister Karin Prien, Saxony's Minister-President Michael Kretschmer, and CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann.

According to Bild, the discussion will focus on the recent missteps of the Chancellor, his parliamentary group, and the coalition. This includes the curbing of arms exports to Israel, which had caused turmoil within the CDU/CSU. But other problematic issues will also be addressed: for example, the failure to implement a universal electricity tax reduction, which was promised in the coalition agreement, and the chaos surrounding the election of judicial candidates for the Federal Constitutional Court.

Adding:

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un

🔸The President of Russia warmly congratulated the Korean leader on the upcoming national holiday – the 80th anniversary of Liberation of Korea from Japanese colonial rule, marked on August 15. Kim Jong-un stressed that the DPRK considers it a shared holiday and remembers the role of the Red Army in the fight against the invaders.

🔸Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing relations of friendship, neighbourliness, and cooperation across all areas in line with the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and the DPRK, signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024.

🔸Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the support provided by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea during the liberation of the Kursk Region from the invading forces of the Kiev regime, and the courage, heroism, and selflessness displayed by the DPRK soldiers.

🔸The President of Russia also shared information with Kim Jong-un in the context of the upcoming talks with US President Donald Trump.

🔸Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un agreed to maintain personal contacts.