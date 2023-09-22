FOIA Request Reveals White House Knew COVID Shots Severely Harmed Americans & They Covered It Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sep
21, 2023) Clip from “Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell
Report Over FOIA Request Findings":
https://rumble.com/v3jp3v6-naomi-wolf-joins-warroom-to-drop-bombshell-report-over-foia-request-finding.html
(Sep 20, 2023) Article: “46 Pages FOIAed Emails Between CDC
Leaders, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and White House, NIH, HHS, Show They
Knew About Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Thrombotic
Thrombocytopenia, a Blood Clotting Disorder. Emails Over 80% Redacted":
https://dailyclout.io/46-pages-foiaed-from-cdc-leaders-2021-reveal-fauci-collins-white-house-nih-hhs/