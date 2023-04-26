Pt 4 "Eagle" Today You'll be in Paradise 50 days Easter to Pentecost

Link to blog. https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/04/april-18-2023.html An opening message: PG here, Patriot Gallery, Leah, and Michelle's Mom received from God today. Wisdom from God is so important. Pete Santilli did a show about CIA and the Biden Crime Family. Perfect worldly Wisdom. Taught by his upbringing and experiences everyone would agree. That wisdom is from this earth. Using the system we are in where the limitations were set up by Satanists, evil counterfeiters, and the BAR Association.God is bringing us into his system, his Kingdom on earth. Jesus would have us heal the education we received and experiences we've had so we have divine wisdom. A Wisdom where everyone turns looks and says, "Oh My", that is God speaking! Following that anointing is signs, wonders, healings, life from the dead, happiness, and Liberty.

CIA'S BIDEN CRIME FAMILY CAPTURED, CORRUPT & OUT-OF-CONTROL | EP 3415-8AMQ

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G76HWqTD762s/

