Funeral of a martyr in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizens in the city of Jenin bid farewell to the martyr Abdullah Al-Saadi from Jenin camp, who was killed two days ago during the Israeli invasion of the city of Jenin, next to his home in the Harsh Al-Saada area, west of Jenin.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 07/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video